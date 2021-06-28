Enter to Win Tickets to See the Castilian Quartet at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
The Castilian Quartet will perform at UConn's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. For a chance to win a pair of tickets, enter by Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see the Castilian Quartet at UConn’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, CT, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. To enter for a chance to win tickets to the show, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Learn more about the performance.