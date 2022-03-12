Enter to Win Tickets to see the Irish Ensemble Danú at UCONN’s Jorgensen Center

Enter to win an option of a pair of in-person tickets or a Livestream code to see the Irish Ensemble Danú UCONN’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7:30pm.

For over two decades, the traditional Irish ensemble, Danú, has been taking its audience on a musical journey to their native Ireland. Danú's virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki, and vocal (Irish and English), have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums. Their high-energy performance and a mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire is sure to transport the audience overseas.

To enter for a chance to win an option of tickets to the performance or a Livestream code, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by the end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.