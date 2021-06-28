Enter to Win Tickets to See The Simon & Garfunkel Story at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Enter to win a pair of tickets to The Simon & Garfunkel Story on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. To enter for a chance to win tickets to the show, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, September 24, 2021.

About The Simon & Garfunkel Story

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a critically acclaimed concert-style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time. Using state-of-the-art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits, such as "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," "Scarborough Fair," "The Boxer," "The Sound Of Silence" and many more.

