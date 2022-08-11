Enter to Win Tickets to the "Back in the Swing Celebration 2022"

Enter to win a pair of seated lawn tickets to the "Back in the Swing Celebration 2022" at the Side Door Jazz Club at Old Lyme Inn the weekend of Friday, September 9 - Saturday, September 10, 2022. Celebrate world-class live music with some of the world's greatest musicians, including the Joey Alexander Trio, the Katie Thiroux Trio, Kenny Garrett, and more. To enter for a chance to win tickets, complete the entry form below.

Entries must be received by midnight on August 19, 2022.

Click here for ticket information.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.