Enter to Win: Tickets to the CT Flower & Garden Show
Enter to win tickets to the CT Flower & Garden Show at the Connecticut Convention Center from February 23rd-26th (tickets are eligible for ONE date of choice).
Spring in February arrives annually at the Connecticut Convention Center! Explore exhibits overflowing with fresh flowers, plants, herbs, bulbs, seeds, gardening books, garden equipment & much more. View beautifully landscaped gardens and stop by the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut design & horticulture competition. Plus over 80 hours of seminars and demonstrations across a variety of topics.
Click here for ticket information.