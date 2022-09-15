© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Enter to Win Tickets to The Last Waltz-Revisited at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford

Enter to win tickets to The Last Waltz-Revisited at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Thursday, February 24, 2022. For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance, enter by Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.
Black-and-white photo of Jack Johnson overlaid with vivid colors and text reading Jack Johnson 2022 Summer Tour, with very special guest Durand Jones & The Indications, June 26, Xfinity Theatre, get tickets at Live Nation.

On February 24, 2022, The Last Waltz–Revisited with Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Grace Potter and more comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT.

To enter to win a pair of tickets to the performance, submit the entry form below by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, December 17, 2021.

About the Performance
Celebrating the 45th anniversary of the iconic concert, the all-star band will include three major headliners in Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson and Grace Potter, along with John Medeski, Don Was and members of legendary bands including The Radiators and The Neville Brothers.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.