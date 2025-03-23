© 2025 Connecticut Public

Enter to Win: Tickets to "Wizard of Oz" at UConn's Jorgensen Center

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see a children's adaptation of The Wizard of Oz at UConn's Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs on Sunday, April 6 at 2:00 PM.