Enter to Win: Trouble in Mind at Hartford Stage

This dramatic satire tracks the nuanced, simmering tension between the artists of a biracial company working on a Broadway-bound premiere. As they rehearse, questions about the play emerge, igniting an impassioned debate about race, power, the roles we play on stage, and the roles we play in life. In this timely revival, the theater becomes an arena wherein we explore how — and why — we use our voices.

Trouble in Mind runs from May 25-June 18 but contest tickets are for the 5/30 performance only.

To enter for a chance to win tickets, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day Friday, May 12, 2023.

Winners will be notified by email. All winners are final and tickets are non-transferrable.

Learn more at hartfordstage.org

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.