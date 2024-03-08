Enter to Win: VersoFest 2024 Visionary: Chuck D

Enter to win 2 tickets to see Chuck D, leader and co-founder of legendary group Public Enemy and acclaimed Revolutionary, hip hop icon, social activist, author, film producer, and digital music pioneer, discuss his life, work, and recent graphic novel STEWdio: The Naphic Grovel ARTrilogy of Chuck D with Akashic Books publisher Johnny Temple in the VersoFest 2024 Kickoff Conversation presented by Darcy Travlos on Wednesday, April 3 at The Westport Library.