Restaurant Road Trip Contest: Enter to Win Ergo Chef Knives Set

Restaurant Road Trip is a new streaming and TV series hosted by Connecticut Public Radio's Chef Plum! Stream the series and explore some of the best dining destinations in the state!

Watch the latest episodes of Restaurant Road Trip!

Then enter to win an Ergo Chef Knives Crimson 16-piece Block Set to help you cook like a pro! The set is valued at $900!

The Crimson G10 16 Piece Block Set with bamboo Block by Ergo Chef, has ergonomic knives for easier meal prep. This block set includes the following items: an 8″ Chef knife, 7″ Santoku knife, 7.5″ Flexible Fillet knife, 8″ Offset Bread knife, 8″ Carving knife, 6″ Utility knife, 3.5″ Paring knife, Poultry Shears, 6 steak knives & a honing rod in a 15 Slot Bamboo block. Designed by Ergo Chef in Danbury, Connecticut. A family-owned and operated company. Ergo Chef is a supporting sponsor of Restaurant Road Trip.

To enter, complete the form below. Entries must be received by midnight on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.