Enter to Win Tickets to See Steely Dan at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Steely Dan will perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Saturday, November 13, 2021. For a chance to win a pair of tickets, enter by Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.
Steely Dan’s “The Absolutely Normal Tour” comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT, on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
To enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, October 22, 2021.