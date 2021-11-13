Enter to Win Tickets to See Steely Dan at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Steely Dan’s “The Absolutely Normal Tour” comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT, on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the performance, fill out the entry form below. Entries must be submitted by end-of-day (11:59 p.m.) on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Note: If you are having trouble viewing the entry form below, please refresh the page.