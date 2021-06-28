COVID-19 Symptoms

What Are The Symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of smell or taste

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

This list does not include all possible symptoms. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Illness can range from mild symptoms to severe illness. According to the World Health Organization, some reports show that coronavirus can be spread by people not showing symptoms.

Source: CDC

If I feel sick, what do I do?

If you have symptoms or believe you have or were exposed to coronavirus, do not leave your home unless it is to receive medical care, and stay isolated at home. Avoid public areas, and remain isolated from other people and pets, even those you live with, whenever possible. (Find more information from the CDC about the coronavirus and pets.) Track your symptoms, and if you experience any emergency warning signs, such as difficulty breathing, call 911. See below for more information on how and where to get tested to confirm whether you have the virus.

Source: CDC

How long is someone carrying the virus contagious?

The exact amount of time someone infected with coronavirus is contagious is not known. The CDC says people who are infected who stayed in self quarantine at home can stop isolating under several conditions:



At least 10 days have passed since symptoms appeared and

At least 24 hours have passed with no fever without fever-reducing medicine and

Other symptoms have improved.*

*Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation​.

These recommendations do not apply to persons with severe COVID-19 or with severely weakened immune systems (immunocompromised).

Those who test positive for COVID-19 but do not develop symptoms should also stay at home in quarantine for 10 days after the test. Depending on your healthcare provider and availability of tests, you may need to get tested again to see if you still test positive.

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 should stay home for 14 days after exposure. Here’s how to self quarantine at home.

Source: CDC

What can I expect if I’m diagnosed?

What’s the best case scenario? The majority of infected people in countries with widespread outbreak have had mild to moderate illness similar to that of a bad cold or the flu. Most have recovered without medical attention.

Source: CDC

What’s the worst case scenario? Older adults, people with asthma, people with HIV, people who are pregnant or were recently pregnant, and those with disabilities or serious underlying medical conditions are more at-risk of hospitalization, complications, and death.

Source: CDC

Where can I get tested?

211 of Connecticut has an up to date list of locations conducting COVID-19 tests. Please note, a doctor's order is not required to receive a test from any of these sites, but many locations do require scheduling an appointment in advance.

Where can I get vaccinated?

Connecticut's Vaccine Portal provides a list of vaccine providers in your area, as well as other key details about getting vaccinated.

Will insurance cover a coronavirus test or vaccine?

The federal government is providing vaccines free of charge to all people living in the United States. According to the state of Connecticut, there may be a charge for coronavirus tests in certain scenarios. Get more details here.

I've been vaccinated - now what?

The CDC has compiled recommendations for those who have been vaccinated, including how best to protect yourself and others.

What is the recommended treatment for coronavirus?

According to the CDC, there is no known cure for coronavirus. Not all patients with COVID-19 require medical care. Hospitalized patients receive supportive care for complications, including respiratory failure, septic shock, and organ failure.

Source: CDC