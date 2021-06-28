CT Public Local News
Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday that he wants to extend Connecticut's mask mandate for public schools beyond the end of this month when his pandemic-related emergency powers are set to expire.
Hundreds of Afghan refugees will arrive in the state in the next couple of weeks. But advocates for refugee resettlement are also calling on the U.S. State Department to focus on those who haven’t been able to leave the Taliban-controlled country.
They say at its center, fire burns hottest. This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we journey straight to its core. It’s a hot topic that’ll spark your interest.
Six athletes with disabilities — and with ties to Connecticut — represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, bringing home four medals.
In Connecticut, 74.8% of the state's entire population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 67.2% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
A second driver is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in the hit-and-run that killed a New Britain jogger.
In Stamford, Rep. Caroline Simmons grabbed the Democratic Party's endorsement from incumbent Mayor David Martin, but Martin collected enough signatures to run against her in a primary.
The Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) will not be on the Connecticut legislature’s agenda during a special session expected to occur within the next two weeks.
The back-to-school survey revealed that adequate ventilation and air quality systems in buildings was a top priority among educators this fall, along with quarantine policies, social distancing measures and testing protocols.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we take your calls about… anything at all.