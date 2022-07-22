© 2022 Connecticut Public

vote-2022-logo.png

In collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Connecticut (LWVCT), Connecticut Public presents a weekly series of political debates between the key candidates in advance of the midterm November 2022 elections, including debates for the statewide offices of Governor and Secretary of the State, as well as U.S. Senate and Connecticut’s five U.S. Congressional districts.

Moderated by Connecticut Public journalists, each debate will take place at a different college or university campus throughout our state and will be broadcast and streamed across Connecticut Public platforms.

Following each debate will be a lively post-debate discussion lead by Connecticut Public’s Frankie Graziano with Connecticut’s leading political pundits and journalists.

When to Tune In: Every Thursday at 8 p.m. 9/15 - 10/27, and Tuesday 10/25

  • vote-2022-button-sos.png
    Secretary of the State
    Date: Thursday, September 15th at 8pm
    Candidates: Stephanie Thomas (D) and Dominic Rapini (R)
    Moderator: Walter Smith Randolph
    Location: University of Hartford, Lincoln Theater, West Hartford, CT
  • vote-2022-button-hor1.png
    U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District
    Date: Thursday, September 22nd at 8pm
    Candidates: John Larson (D - incumbent) and Dr. Larry Lazor (R)
    Moderator: Ray Hardman
    Location: Manchester Community College, SBM Charitable Foundation Auditorium, Manchester, CT
  • vote-2022-button-hor2.png
    U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District
    Date: Thursday, September 29th at 8pm
    Candidates: Joe Courtney (D - incumbent) and Mike France (R)
    Moderator: Catherine Shen
    Location: Eastern Connecticut State University, Fine Arts Instructional Center Concert Hall, Willimantic, CT
  • vote-2022-button-hor3.png
    U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd Congressional District
    Date: Thursday, October 6th at 8pm
    Candidates: Rosa DeLauro (D - incumbent) and Lesley DeNardis (R)
    Moderator: Lisa Hagen
    Location: Gateway Community College, New Haven, CT
  • vote-2022-button-hor4.png
    U.S. House of Representatives, 4th Congressional District
    Date: Thursday, October 13th at 8pm
    Candidates: Jim Himes (D - incumbent) and Jayme Stevenson (R)
    Moderator: Khalilah Brown-Dean
    Location: Norwalk Community College, David Levinson Theater, Norwalk, CT
  • vote-2022-button-hor5.png
    U.S. House of Representatives, 5th Congressional District
    Date: Thursday, October 20th at 8pm
    Candidates: Jahana Hayes (D - incumbent) and George Logan (R)
    Moderator: Frankie Graziano
    Location: Central Connecticut State University, Torp Theater, New Britain, CT
  • vote-2022-button-senate.png
    Senate
    Date: Tuesday, October 25th at 8pm
    Candidates: Richard Blumenthal (D - incumbent) and Leora Levy (R)
    Moderator: John Henry Smith
    Location: Fairfield University, Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield, CT
  • vote-2022-button-gov.png
    Gubernatorial
    Date: Thursday, October 27th at 8pm
    Candidates: Ned Lamont (D - incumbent) and Bob Stefanowski (R)
    Moderator: Lucy Nalpathanchil
    Location: Fairfield University, Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield, CT
For Media

  • A live stream will be offered to any media outlet or organization in the state that would like to stream the debates through their platform.
  • Access will be granted to members of the media, however no video or still cameras will be allowed during the debate.
  • Connecticut Public will make images and video available to all media.
  • Representatives for the candidates will be made available for questions following each debate.

Please submit all requests for media access through our registration form accessed through the below link/button.

Join Civic Minded Citizens of Connecticut

This weekly series of candidate debates provides a powerful way for people to hear directly from candidates, broaden their understanding of the issues and to actively participate in democracy.

We are able to provide this type of vitally important programming because of our supporters. 

Please join us in this effort by contributing to Connecticut Public’s CIVIC MINDED CITIZENS OF CONNECTICUT funding opportunity. While donations at any level are welcome, supporters at $1,000 and above receive a variety of benefits including tickets to the Debates as well as recognition on Donor and Sponsor Honor Rolls at the end of each program and on the website. Supporters at higher levels receive additional recognition including on TV and Radio promotional spots, on digital and through event signage.

Thank you! Your support will help us bring important conversations to communities across the state during this election season.

Additional Resources

For additional information, contact audiencecare@ctpublic.org

Watch. Listen. Read. Share. Think. Vote.
Supporting Sponsors:

The Connecticut Democracy Center

The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Patron Sponsor:

CT Humanities

Honor Roll Sponsor:

The William Caspar Graustein Memorial Fund

Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut