In collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Connecticut (LWVCT), Connecticut Public presents a weekly series of political debates between the key candidates in advance of the midterm November 2022 elections, including debates for the statewide offices of Governor and Secretary of the State, as well as U.S. Senate and Connecticut’s five U.S. Congressional districts.

Moderated by Connecticut Public journalists, each debate will take place at a different college or university campus throughout our state and will be broadcast and streamed across Connecticut Public platforms.

Following each debate will be a lively post-debate discussion lead by Connecticut Public’s Frankie Graziano with Connecticut’s leading political pundits and journalists.