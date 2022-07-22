In collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Connecticut (LWVCT), Connecticut Public presents a weekly series of political debates between the key candidates in advance of the midterm November 2022 elections, including debates for the statewide offices of Governor and Secretary of the State, as well as U.S. Senate and Connecticut’s five U.S. Congressional districts.
Moderated by Connecticut Public journalists, each debate will take place at a different college or university campus throughout our state and will be broadcast and streamed across Connecticut Public platforms.
Following each debate will be a lively post-debate discussion lead by Connecticut Public’s Frankie Graziano with Connecticut’s leading political pundits and journalists.
When to Tune In: Every Thursday at 8 p.m. 9/15 - 10/27, and Tuesday 10/25
-
Secretary of the StateDate: Thursday, September 15th at 8pm
Candidates: Stephanie Thomas (D) and Dominic Rapini (R)
Moderator: Walter Smith Randolph
Location: University of Hartford, Lincoln Theater, West Hartford, CT
-
U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional DistrictDate: Thursday, September 22nd at 8pm
Candidates: John Larson (D - incumbent) and Dr. Larry Lazor (R)
Moderator: Ray Hardman
Location: Manchester Community College, SBM Charitable Foundation Auditorium, Manchester, CT
-
U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional DistrictDate: Thursday, September 29th at 8pm
Candidates: Joe Courtney (D - incumbent) and Mike France (R)
Moderator: Catherine Shen
Location: Eastern Connecticut State University, Fine Arts Instructional Center Concert Hall, Willimantic, CT
-
U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd Congressional DistrictDate: Thursday, October 6th at 8pm
Candidates: Rosa DeLauro (D - incumbent) and Lesley DeNardis (R)
Moderator: Lisa Hagen
Location: Gateway Community College, New Haven, CT
-
U.S. House of Representatives, 4th Congressional DistrictDate: Thursday, October 13th at 8pm
Candidates: Jim Himes (D - incumbent) and Jayme Stevenson (R)
Moderator: Khalilah Brown-Dean
Location: Norwalk Community College, David Levinson Theater, Norwalk, CT
-
U.S. House of Representatives, 5th Congressional DistrictDate: Thursday, October 20th at 8pm
Candidates: Jahana Hayes (D - incumbent) and George Logan (R)
Moderator: Frankie Graziano
Location: Central Connecticut State University, Torp Theater, New Britain, CT
-
SenateDate: Tuesday, October 25th at 8pm
Candidates: Richard Blumenthal (D - incumbent) and Leora Levy (R)
Moderator: John Henry Smith
Location: Fairfield University, Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield, CT
-
GubernatorialDate: Thursday, October 27th at 8pm
Candidates: Ned Lamont (D - incumbent) and Bob Stefanowski (R)
Moderator: Lucy Nalpathanchil
Location: Fairfield University, Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield, CT
For Media
- A live stream will be offered to any media outlet or organization in the state that would like to stream the debates through their platform.
- Access will be granted to members of the media, however no video or still cameras will be allowed during the debate.
- Connecticut Public will make images and video available to all media.
- Representatives for the candidates will be made available for questions following each debate.
Please submit all requests for media access through our registration form accessed through the below link/button.
Additional Resources
- Connecticut Public Voter Guide
- Connecticut Republican Party
- The Connecticut Democratic Party
- The League of Women Voters of Connecticut
- Connecticut's Official State Website
- Register to Vote
- Upcoming Election Dates and Registration Deadlines
- Learn More About the Candidates
For additional information, contact audiencecare@ctpublic.org
