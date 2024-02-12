© 2024 Connecticut Public

E.R. Murrow Award Podcast Submission - Disrupted

Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean

Disrupted is a show all about the big and small changes happening in society and the people pushing to make those changes possible. We talk to everyone from entertainers, like comedian Roy Wood Jr., to a fifth grader who was elected as Connecticut’s “Kid Governor.” In this submission, we have selected a few of our interviews to demonstrate the way Disrupted treats complex topics with nuance and care.

Audio Compilation Submission: