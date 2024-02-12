E.R. Murrow Podcast Award Submission: Where We Live "The trauma of witnessing war, near and far"

Where We Live: "The trauma of witnessing war, near and far"

Experts say that the Israel-Hamas war alone will create a generation of trauma. For both Israelis and Palestinians, collective trauma, and in some cases, intergenerational trauma, makes breaking the cycles of violence even harder. When a disaster of this scale happens, it can impact a lot of people — not just those directly affected. In this program, we spoke with a humanitarian, a Rabbi and a psychologist. What we learned was that trauma is complicated, trauma has layers, and trauma ripples.

Audio Excerpt Submission: