E.R. Murrow Podcast Submission: Audacious "Uyghur refugees on escaping genocide in China"

Audacious with Chion Wolf

“Tell the world what’s happening": Uyghur refugees on escaping genocide in China

Broadcast Date: 8/10/2023

This is a conversation about the genocide of the Uyghur people. Guests include the Executive Director and Government Relations Manager at Uyghur Human Rights Project and Zumrat Dawut. She is a Uyghur woman whose experience of escaping Chinese concentration camps and finding refuge in Texas was the basis for a story that won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting. She was interpreted by Zubayra Shamseden.

