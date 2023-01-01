The earliest years of a child’s life have a huge impact. They shape who that child will grow up to be, affecting their future health, education, and success. That’s why the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood (OEC) oversees a network of programs and services that help young children and families thrive. Making an impact right at the start with families of young children will have benefits that last a lifetime.

Check out our videos to celebrate the wonder of early childhood, and offer tips and strategies for families statewide.