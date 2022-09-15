This travel program addresses global culture and issues. Short video clips cover a vast range of topics—in Europe, South America and the Middle East, too. Take a tour of the ancient Roman Forum; learn why people in Barcelona speak Catalan; converse with a Muslim cleric in Bethlehem; find out about extreme poverty in Guatemala; ponder why pilgrims trek 30 days across northern Spain to Santiago de Compostela; see how and why Switzerland designed its major bridges and tunnels so they could be destroyed at the push of a button; and visit a vibrant market in the south of France.