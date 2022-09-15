For Kids
Are you a kid? Do you have questions? Are both those answers YES? Then you’re in the right spot! Check out our website and explore the different games, activities and tasks all designed to meet you where YOU are!
-
The fall season offers inspiration in all forms. From the beautiful colors of the changing leaves, to delicious fall flavors, there are so many ways to celebrate the season!
-
The changing of the seasons increases our curiosity in the world around us. As the leaves change, we often wonder “why?”. We can build science inquiry skills and explore science concepts modeling real-life experience and problem solving.
-
World Mental Health Day falls on October 10th. On this day, we reflect on how we care for our mental health and how we can keep learning to do more. Supporting social-emotional learning and mental health are very important to a child’s development.
On the 10th we also honor Indigenous People’s Day. The holiday honors indigenous people and cultures around the world and celebrates their close ties to their ancestral land and traditions.
-
PBS Kids’ newest show, Rosie’s Rules, premiers on October 3rd! Rosie’s Rules stars 5-year-old Rosie Fuentes, a Mexican-American girl just beginning to learn about the wow-mazing world beyond her family walls. Rosie loves to ask questions about the community around her. The show focuses on concepts of civics and government, geography, economics, and history to encourage children to be curious.
-
The school year is in full swing, and routines have been established. This week, try a new snack or a new after school activity with your family. Switching up the routine slightly (but not too much!) will keep children engaged and excited for the next school day.
-
Starting today through October 15th, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. All month long we recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic American heroes that inspire us every day. Read, sing, dance, and learn along with us as we honor Hispanic culture all month long!
It's World Literacy Day!
On September 8th, we celebrate World Literacy Day. On this day, we raise awareness of our basic human right to literacy within our local communities and globally. PBS Kids is committed to helping children develop strong literacy skills to help them grow into curious thinkers, readers, and writers.
Daniel Tiger’s 10th Anniversary Celebration!
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is turning 10! Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood stars 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends and family as they learn to navigate and school life. The 10th anniversary celebration kicks off on September 3rd with a “Top Ten Tiger Tails” marathon voted on by fans like you! The marathon continues all week with the new season of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood premiering on September 5th!
Social-Emotional Tips from Daniel Tiger!
Over the past decade, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood has helped children and families learn about social emotional health using catchy strategy songs. As we approach the 10th year anniversary of Daniel Tiger, let’s take some time to focus on social-emotional health! Emotional intelligence is necessary for success in school, so it is important that we take the time to understand our feelings! This week, Daniel Tiger and his friends will help manage back to school emotions!
Getting Back in the School Day Routine!
Getting up and going in the morning isn’t always easy! We have all hit snooze for just a few more minutes of rest. For children who are still developing coping skills, change in their morning routine can be overwhelming. Introducing new routines in advance can reduce anxiety and help children feel empowered when it is time to start the day.
Back-to-School Routines and Games!
It’s time to get organized for back to school! Getting back in the routine after a long, relaxing summer can be a challenge for children and parents. It can be helpful to take it all a day at a time and create a back-to-school plan as a family.
Back to School & Reading Games
August is already here, which means back to school is right around the corner! Summer fun isn’t over quite yet, but it is important to begin thinking about transitioning back to the classroom. August 9th is National Book Lovers Day and reading a story about going to school is a perfect way to get the conversation started.
Celebrating Friendship and Kindness!
The first Sunday in August marks National Friendship Day. On the 7th, we celebrate our bond with those who are closest to us and show appreciation for our closest friends. PBS Kids’ Daniel Tiger teaches children to show empathy, feeling, and grow friendships. Daniel Tiger shows us how to be a good friend!
Family Time in the Kitchen!
Cooking may seem like an adults-only task, but children can help too! Cooking together is a great way for children to practice following step by step directions, learn about nutrition, and show pride in their work. And nothing is better than enjoying a nice meal as a family!
Splashing into Summer
Whether your child is a fan of bathtime or not, playing with water can be enjoyed by children of all ages. Water play allows children to explore different sensory activities and can be a calming activity — especially on a hot July day!
On the 4th of July, we celebrate Independence Day to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the 13 North American colonies declared their intention and right to be “Free and Independent States” and no longer be governed by the English monarchy.
On the 4th of July, we celebrate Independence Day to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, when the 13 North American colonies declared their intention and right to be “Free and Independent States” and no longer be governed by the English monarchy.
Let's Have Some Ice Cream!
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! There is nothing better on a hot summer day than ice cream in whatever form it takes! June 27th is National Ice Cream Cake Day, so celebrate summertime with a cold and tasty treat, but watch out for that brain freeze!
-
Learning SnacksWith summer break quickly approaching, it’s time to make some changes to how we spend our days, weather they are spent finding shapes in the clouds or busy at camp or with friends at the local pool. Establishing routines for the summer can help children transition to a new schedule and make them feel more comfortable and confident!
-
Learning SnacksWith summer quickly approaching, it’s time to start thinking of ways to beat the heat and enjoy the warm weather. PBS Kid’s Summer of Possibilities offers tons of hands-on activities, games, and articles to encourage educational play all summer long!
-
Learning SnacksPride Month is observed in the U.S. and, increasingly, around the world, as a time to raise awareness about the contributions that people in the LGBTQ+ community have made throughout history. Throughout June, the rainbow becomes a symbol representing inclusivity. Children can understand that Pride is all about celebrating love, friendship, acceptance, and respecting everyone’s unique identity — regardless of who we are or who we love.
Learning resources for curious families are supported by The Hearst Foundation, The Robert & Marguerite Derx Foundation, The Susan Howarth Foundation, and Andy and Bonnie McKirdy.