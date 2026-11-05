Connecticut Public’s weekly “Learning Snacks” is a quick, curated collection of free activities, games, recipes, and videos that will keep your child’s hungry mind fed and busy hands engaged. Help them to create, discover and develop while playing and having fun!
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Veterans Day, celebrated on November 11th, is a special time to recognize the brave military members who served our country. It’s also an opportunity to help children understand the meaning of service, courtage, leadership and gratitude. This week, we honor the service of our brave military members!
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It’s time for costumes, pumpkin carving, spooky stories and Halloween fun! Create creepy crafts, play festive games and explore Halloween traditions that make this time of year so exciting!
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The shorter days in October bring a whole new world of animal adventures at night! This week, we are learning all about nocturnal animals! From owls to bats to primates, there is so much of the animal kingdom to explore when the sun goes down!
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Cooler temperatures, colorful leaves and warm blankets can only mean one thing- it’s officially cozy season! This week’s Learning Snacks is all about slowing down, getting comfy and enjoying what makes this time of year in Connecticut feel so special. Grab your coziest blanket, warm up with some soup and settle in for some fall fun!
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Learning SnacksIndigenous Peoples’ Day is an opportunity to learn about the rich cultures, traditions and history of indigenous peoples. On the 12th, invite children to celebrate Indigenous voices, explore Native American traditions and honor a community’s connection to the land. Let’s learn with curiosity, respect and appreciation!
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Learning SnacksEmergencies can feel scary, but knowing what to do can help children feel prepared and confident. October is Fire Safety Month, and this week we are focusing on emergency preparedness, the importance of staying calm and celebrating the heroes that keep us safe!
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Learning SnacksSeptember 30th is International Podcast Day, making this week the perfect time to tune in and practice the important skills of listening! Podcasts and read-alouds give children opportunities to build listening skills, strengthen comprehension and learn new vocabulary words. Full of fun stories, podcasts and new ways to listen, this week’s Learning Snacks is here!
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Learning SnacksDance is a wonderful way for children to express themselves, build confidence, learn about different cultures and get their bodies moving. This week, Learning Snacks invites you to explore dance through music, movement, creativity and fun! Turn up the tunes and let’s cut a rug!
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Learning SnacksThe month of September is filled with fun traditions! With Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, beginning at sundown on the 11th, and National Hispanic Heritage Month starting September 15th, there’s so much to celebrate!
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Learning SnacksSeptember is the perfect time to celebrate the joy of reading, and International Literacy Day on September 8th is a great reminder of how powerful stories can be. Reading is a powerful tool to share ideas and what makes us special. And be sure to check out NEW EPISODES of Carl the Collector this week, a PBS Kids character who loves to read!
In a new special from PBS KIDS, a young hero races to find Lion's stolen crown, meeting 13 animals preparing for the carnival. This animated special is set to Saint-Saëns' iconic Carnival of the Animals, recorded live by Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic.
Connecticut Public’s educational programs are supported by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Robert G. and Marguerite M. Derx Foundation, The Hearst Foundation, Charles D. Fleischman Charitable Trust, Joan and Barry Richter, The Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts.