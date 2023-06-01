Para Niños
¿Eres un niño o una niña? ¿Tienes preguntas? ¿Tu respuesta a ambas preguntas fue “SÍ”? Pues entonces estás en el lugar correcto. Mira nuestro sitio web y explora los diferentes juegos, actividades y tareas diseñadas el nivel en el que TÚ estás.
This week, we are taking a trip to Puerto Rico to celebrate the PBS Kids series Alma’s Way! Alma, her friends, and family love solving problems together in their community in the Bronx. PBS Kids is featuring Alma to celebrate a new 1-hour long special coming to your PBS Kids station on June 5th!
On the final Monday in May, we celebrate Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a day to honor those who have passed away serving in the United States military.
In May, we honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. We recognize and celebrate the influence and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to United States history, culture, traditions, and achievements. PBS Kids shares AAPI stories with children and families every day through rich characters, creative storytelling, and valuable lessons.
On Mother’s Day, we celebrate moms everywhere for their support and love. This week, engage in creative activities as you make a Mother’s Day gift or write your own story. Family time is always time to celebrate!
Throughout the entire summer, explore and have fun using a range of free PBS KIDS resources. Hands-on activities and games that enhance reading, math, science, and enjoyment can pique curiosity and creativity.
It's A Week of Love and Appreciation! A Neighborhood Wedding and Teacher and School Nurse AppreciationThis week we are celebrating the essential people in our lives. From family and spouses to school staff, it takes a village to raise responsible and kind children. Make sure to take the time to show appreciation and give thanks.
Learn, sing, and dance with your favorite PBS Kids characters! Boogie down to a new beat or try making musical instruments at home! Enjoying music together helps us relieve stress, have fun, and get creative!
On April 22nd, we celebrate Earth Day! Earth Day marks the anniversary of the modern environmental movement and raises awareness of environmental protection. Get outside this week and do something kind for our Earth!
Spring Break means more family time, but can also bring difficulty as weekly routines change. Some families may spend the week traveling, others may be having a stay-cation at home. However you plan on spending your time, PBS Kids has tips, tricks, and fun activities for you this week!
Welcome to April! Birds are singing, temperatures are getting warmer, and soon flowers will be blooming. This week, we have crafts and recipes for Passover and Easter and tips for you to make the most of your local library!
Get your coloring book ready! March 31st is National Crayon Day. To celebrate, PBS Kids is sharing different ways to get creative. From no-mess art, to 3D art, the possibilities are endless!
Los recursos de aprendizaje para familias curiosas son financiados por The Hearst Foundation, The Robert & Marguerite Derx Foundation, The Susan Howarth Foundation, Andy and Bonnie McKirdy and CT Humanities.