Little Wonders
From birth to age 5, children's brains are rapidly developing. Little Wonders is here to help you help your little one from the start. Through singing, speaking, reading, teaching and loving, we have resources to help develop your little one into a little wonder.
Brain DevelopmentA baby's brain is truly amazing—forming a million new brain cell connections every second! How well a baby's brain develops depends on the interactions and care it receives.
First 5 YearsThe first 5 years of life are critically important for building the foundation of the brain that will support a lifetime of learning, loving and living.
Forming a StructureEvery time you care for a young child, your words, your hugs, your smile, and your love form the structure on which a child builds its future.
Learning Through PlayThere are many ways to help children learn, but the best way is through play! Playing with kids helps their brains grow as they experience joy and wonder, learn to share, and connect with you, among so many other benefits. Little Wonders is created and produced by the State of Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.
Talking Boosts Brain GrowthDid you know that talking with your child from Day One boosts brain growth? Be your baby’s tour guide to the world, and respond and converse with them from the very start! These early years set the stage for a lifetime of communication and wonder. Little Wonders is created and produced by the State of Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.
Little Wonders is created and produced by the State of Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.
- Download the Little Wonders Family Flyer or visit Connecticut's Office of Early Childhood to access more information on your child’s development.
- Watch for Little Wonders on our PBS KIDS 24/7 channel, on CPTV and on Youtube.
Learning resources for curious families are supported by The Hearst Foundation, The Robert & Marguerite Derx Foundation, The Susan Howarth Foundation, and Andy and Bonnie McKirdy.