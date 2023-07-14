© 2023 Connecticut Public

Back-to-School
Get ready for the start of school with some of our favorite back-to-school resources! The Back-to-School collection from PBS LearningMedia features activities and video resources to help students get to know each other, their new school routines and lesson plans to help you get the new year off to a great start.
PBS KIDS Summer Activity Book
PBS KIDS Summer Checklist
PBS KIDS Summer Reading List
Play Alma's Way Matching Card Game!
11 Creative Ways to Enjoy Reading This Summer
Outdoor Adventure Summertime Readings


