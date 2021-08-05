LISTEN: School Choice Chief Says Dip In Integration Numbers "Not Reflective"

There's less than a month until schools open statewide, and there's still time for K-12 students to apply for Hartford Region Open Choice Program. August 15th is the application deadline for Hartford students who'd like to attend public schools in the suburbs, suburban students who'd like to attend public schools in Hartford, and all students interested in a high school that specializes in a subject like engineering or the arts. The Regional School Choice Office arose out of the 1989 Sheff vs. O’Neill case brought by parents of public school students in Hartford alleging that they didn’t have the same educational opportunities as kids in the suburbs and that Hartford Schools were not integrated enough. I recently spoke with the head of the Regional School Choice office, Robin Cecere, on "All Things Considered".