Local art teacher recognized as the 2022 Connecticut Teacher of the Year

A Mansfield art teacher got a huge surprise Thursday morning as the governor and state education commissioner announced she’s Connecticut’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Kim King has been teaching art at Mansfield Public Schools for the past six years and uses art as a way to nurture and educate her students. After she was told about the state’s recognition for her work, educators, students and community members came together for an assembly to celebrate the milestone.

Humbled by the decision, King said she’s grateful for all those involved to keep creativity alive for students in the classroom and beyond school walls.

“This year I hope to celebrate creativity and education, I believe there is transformative power in creativity, we have the power to increase engagement, access and agency for all of our students, inclusive of ability, identity, or experience,” King said.

She gave thanks to all of her supporters and said creativity not only validates different ways of thinking, it can be found in all the work that educators do.

“It is this creative thinking and problem solving that helped us teach and reach students through a pandemic and continues to inspire our next generation of leaders,” said King.

The recognition of Connecticut Teacher of the Year is decided every year by the Connecticut Teacher of the Year Council, a group of former recipients and representatives from educational organizations, businesses, and the community.

King will now become Connecticut’s representative for the 2022 National Teacher of the Year. She succeeds Connecticut’s 2021 Teacher of the Year Rochelle Brown, a kindergarten teacher from Poquonock School in Windsor.