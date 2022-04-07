New ‘parent cabinet’ hopes to elevate caregivers of young children statewide

A fifteen member parent-led advisory group will work with the Office of Early Childhood, which oversees Care 4 Kids – a program that helps pays for childcare costs in moderate to low income families; state home visits to expectant parents, and to caregivers of children under the age of 5; licensing for centers that care for children; and the birth-to-3 program for children requiring developmental intervention.

The initiative is aimed at improving programs, policies, and laws related to young children and their families. Members commit to a two-year term and are paid a $25 hourly stipend that is federally-funded, for 48 hours of work each year.

Members are:

Kaitlyn Heffernan, Stratford;

Bianca Shinn-Desras, Stamford;

Steven Cousin, New Haven;

Symone Maguire, Hamden;

Ruth-Ann Bucknor, Middletown;

Marinda Monfilston, Cromwell;

Caitlin McNamara, Manchester;

Carla Abdo-Katsipi, West Hartford;

Krysta Chambers, West Hartford;

Christina Augliera, Torrington;

Maria Vargas, Danbury;

Joshua Vaughn, Naugatuck;

Ivoni Montes, Wethersfield;

Casey Russo, Meriden.

Nine members are parents with young children aged 5 and below, who use Office of Early Childhood support including Care 4 Kids subsidy, home visiting, and the birth to three program.

The cabinet can be reached at OEC.ParentCabinet@ct.gov for comments or concerns.