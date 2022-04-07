New ‘parent cabinet’ hopes to elevate caregivers of young children statewide
A fifteen member parent-led advisory group will work with the Office of Early Childhood, which oversees Care 4 Kids – a program that helps pays for childcare costs in moderate to low income families; state home visits to expectant parents, and to caregivers of children under the age of 5; licensing for centers that care for children; and the birth-to-3 program for children requiring developmental intervention.
The initiative is aimed at improving programs, policies, and laws related to young children and their families. Members commit to a two-year term and are paid a $25 hourly stipend that is federally-funded, for 48 hours of work each year.
Members are:
Kaitlyn Heffernan, Stratford;
Bianca Shinn-Desras, Stamford;
Steven Cousin, New Haven;
Symone Maguire, Hamden;
Ruth-Ann Bucknor, Middletown;
Marinda Monfilston, Cromwell;
Caitlin McNamara, Manchester;
Carla Abdo-Katsipi, West Hartford;
Krysta Chambers, West Hartford;
Christina Augliera, Torrington;
Maria Vargas, Danbury;
Joshua Vaughn, Naugatuck;
Ivoni Montes, Wethersfield;
Casey Russo, Meriden.
Nine members are parents with young children aged 5 and below, who use Office of Early Childhood support including Care 4 Kids subsidy, home visiting, and the birth to three program.
The cabinet can be reached at OEC.ParentCabinet@ct.gov for comments or concerns.