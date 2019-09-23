A Conversation With UConn President Thomas Katsouleas

The University of Connecticut has a new leader. This hour, we sit down with UConn’s new president, Thomas Katsouleas, who stepped into the role this August.

Katsouleas is trained as a physicist and electrical engineer whose career has focused on plasma science. We hear about his path to Connecticut and ask him about his vision for Connecticut's flagship state university.

And we want to hear from you. From academics to student life to research to the Big East, we take your questions and calls for UConn’s president.

Thomas Katsouleas – President of UConn (@PrezTomKat)

