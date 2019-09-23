© 2021 Connecticut Public

Education News
Higher education

A Conversation With UConn President Thomas Katsouleas

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published September 23, 2019 at 8:11 AM EDT
IMG_5716_0.JPG
Chion Wolf
/
Connecticut Public Radio
Thomas Katsouleas – President of UConn (@PrezTomKat).

The University of Connecticut has a new leader. This hour, we sit down with UConn’s new president, Thomas Katsouleas, who stepped into the role this August.

Katsouleas is trained as a physicist and electrical engineer whose career has focused on plasma science. We hear about his path to Connecticut and ask him about his vision for Connecticut's flagship state university.

And we want to hear from you. From academics to student life to research to the Big East, we take your questions and calls for UConn’s president.

GUEST:

Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
