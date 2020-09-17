© 2021 Connecticut Public

Education News
Mental Health

When Children Need Mental Health Support, Waterbury Public Schools Call The Police

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published September 17, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT
Waterbury Public Schools school buses
Franke Graziano
/
Connecticut Public Radio

A new report from Connecticut’s Child Advocate finds staff at Waterbury Public Schools have called the police hundreds of times on elementary and middle school students experiencing mental health crises.

Some of these children were as young as five years old.

This hour, we talk with the Child Advocate and the school district. What better tools should teachers and administrators use to help children in crisis?

We want to hear from you, too. Are you a parent with children in Waterbury Public Schools?

GUESTS:

  • Sarah Eagan - Child Advocate for the State of Connecticut
  • Jackie Davis  - Climate and Attendance Coordinator for Waterbury Public Schools
  • Dwayne Pittman Jr. - Waterbury Public Schools parent and the Vice President of Waterbury Strong Community Collective
  • Irene Parisi - Chief Academic Officer at the Connecticut State Department of Education

