When Children Need Mental Health Support, Waterbury Public Schools Call The Police

A new report from Connecticut’s Child Advocate finds staff at Waterbury Public Schools have called the police hundreds of times on elementary and middle school students experiencing mental health crises.

Some of these children were as young as five years old.

This hour, we talk with the Child Advocate and the school district. What better tools should teachers and administrators use to help children in crisis?

We want to hear from you, too. Are you a parent with children in Waterbury Public Schools?

