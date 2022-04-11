National Park Week is April 16 through April 24

The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a resolution marking April 16 through April 24, 2022 as National Park Week. The resolution introduced by US Senator Angus King seeks to boost awareness of the value and availability of recreational areas, encouraging people across the country to spend time in America’s treasured national parks. In honor of National Park Week, entrance into all national parks will be free on Saturday, April 16.

