The Fate Of The Amazon: Fires And Deforestation
Chion Wolf
As fires burn in the Amazon rainforest, we ask: To what extent is deforestation responsible for the flames? Coming up, we check in with climate scientist Dr. Carlos Nobre.
But first, we talk to Scott Wallace about his reporting on illegal logging in the Amazon. What impact does it have on the rainforest? And what is being done to stop it?
GUESTS:
- Scott Wallace - Associate Professor of Journalism at the University of Connecticut, contributor to National Geographic, and author of The Unconquered: In Search of the Amazon's Last Uncontacted Tribes (@wallacescott)
- Dr. Carlos Nobre - Senior Researcher with the University of São Paulo’s Institute of Advanced Studies
Carmen Baskauf and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.