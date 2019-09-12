© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Fate Of The Amazon: Fires And Deforestation

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil
Published September 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM EDT
Neil Palmer/CIAT
Scott Wallace - Associate Professor of Journalism at the University of Connecticut, contributor to National Geographic, and author of The Unconquered: In Search of the Amazon's Last Uncontacted Tribes (@wallacescott).
Chion Wolf

As fires burn in the Amazon rainforest, we ask: To what extent is deforestation responsible for the flames? Coming up, we check in with climate scientist Dr. Carlos Nobre.

But first, we talk to Scott Wallace about his reporting on illegal logging in the Amazon. What impact does it have on the rainforest? And what is being done to stop it? 

GUESTS:

Carmen Baskauf and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

