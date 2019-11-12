Live From A Forest: Discussing Hiking, Archaeology, Invasives & Connecticut's Trails

There are more than 800 miles of Blue-Blazed Hiking Trails in Connecticut. Today we're doing our show from one of them.

Hiking those trails, you can pass an old Tory hideout from the American revolution and, not terribly far away, the sprawling home owned by Mike Tyson and 50 Cent. There are things out in the woods that might surprise you, and one of the guys walking down the trail to visit us today is our state archeologist, who's still uncovering the mysteries of Connecticut distant past.



But we're also going to talk about the ecosystem of the trails and woods and about their newest unwelcome visitor, the emerald ash borer. We also hope to provides lots of good hiking tips and a few warnings about what to watch out for. So put on some [smack] bug spray and join us out in the woods.



GUESTS:





Clare Cain - Trail stewardship director for the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association

- Trail stewardship director for the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association Geoff Meissner - hiker who has hiked every Blue-Blazed trail in Connecticut

- hiker who has hiked every Blue-Blazed trail in Connecticut Nicholas Bellantoni - Connecticut’s state archaeologist

- Connecticut’s state archaeologist Steve Broderick - Forester and program director for the Goodwin Forest Conservation Education Center in Hampton

*Special thanks to Tucker Ives, Lydia Brown and Gene Amatruda*



This show originally aired on August 9, 2012.