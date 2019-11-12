© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Environment

Live From A Forest: Discussing Hiking, Archaeology, Invasives & Connecticut's Trails

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published November 12, 2019 at 10:37 AM EST
forest_0.jpg
Chion Wolf
/

There are more than 800 miles of Blue-Blazed Hiking Trails in Connecticut. Today we're doing our show from one of them. 

Hiking those trails, you can pass an old Tory hideout from the American revolution and, not terribly far away, the sprawling home owned by Mike Tyson and 50 Cent. There are things out in the woods that might surprise you, and one of the guys walking down the trail to visit us today is our state archeologist, who's still uncovering the mysteries of Connecticut distant past.
 
But we're also going to talk about the ecosystem of the trails and woods and about their newest unwelcome visitor, the emerald ash borer. We also hope to provides lots of good hiking tips and a few warnings about what to watch out for. So put on some [smack] bug spray and join us out in the woods.

GUESTS:
 

  • Clare Cain - Trail stewardship director for the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association
  • Geoff Meissner - hiker who has hiked every Blue-Blazed trail in Connecticut
  • Nicholas Bellantoni - Connecticut’s state archaeologist
  • Steve Broderick - Forester and program director for the Goodwin Forest Conservation Education Center in Hampton

 *Special thanks to Tucker Ives, Lydia Brown and Gene Amatruda*
 
This show originally aired on August 9, 2012.

Tags

Environmentmental healthtravelConnecticutenvironment
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter at Connecticut Public Radio. He covers science and the environment. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill