Environment
Birds On Decline; How Habitat Loss And Climate Change Impact Birds In Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Published January 31, 2020 at 7:31 AM EST
Chion Wolf

Have you noticed fewer sparrows or warblers flitting about your backyard? Bird populations in North America have been declining for years, but in 2019, the data was particularly grim. Two-thirds of bird species are at risk of extinction due to climate change and urbanization, according to recent studies. What does that mean for Connecticut’s birds?

This hour, we talk to UConn professor Chris Elphick and climate scientist Brooke Bateman, from the National Audubon Society, about the factors contributing to bird decline and what we can do to protect bird habitats.

And Corina Newsome, a self-proclaimed “Hood Naturalist,” is on a mission to inspire young people of color to consider careers in wildlife sciences. We talk to Newsome about her work.

GUESTS:

  • Chris Elphick - Professor of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology at UConn. He is currently leading the 5-year-long project, the Connecticut Bird Atlas. (@ssts)
  • Brooke Bateman - Senior Scientist at the National Audubon Society. Brooke leads the climate science team, focusing on climate and the conservation of birds and their habitats. (@BrookeLBateman)
  • Corina Newsome - Graduate student at Georgia Southern University studying avian conservation. Corina advocates for young people of color to consider careers in wildlife sciences. (@hood_naturalist

Chion Wolf and Carmen Baskauf contributed to this show.

