Environment

'Cold-Cold, Warm-Warm': Maple Syrup Watchers Need Right Conditions For Production

Connecticut Public Radio | By Olivia Hickey
Published February 18, 2020 at 7:01 AM EST
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz marked the 2020 maple syrup season Friday with a kick-off event at Lamothe's Sugar House in Burlington, Connecticut. This winter's mild temperatures could impact what syrup producers yield from area maple trees.

Experts in the local maple syrup industry are concerned that mild winter weather could lead to a drop in production.

According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature in Hartford for January was 7 degrees above normal. 

“What we mostly need are cold nights, about mid-20s, and up into the 40s during the day -- cold-cold doesn’t work and warm-warm doesn’t work -- so we need that change in temperature,” said Mark Harran, president of the Maple Syrup Producers Association of Connecticut.

Yonghao Li, a pathologist with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station’s Department of Plant Pathology and Ecology, believes a recent spell of cold weather could help things come around.

“We still have lower than freezing temperature right now, so we can have maybe a few months that can extend the maple syrup production,” Li said.

Neither would project this winter’s output of maple syrup. In 2018 -- the most recent year for which Connecticut data is available -- the state said it produced 18,000 gallons.

