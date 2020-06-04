The World (Kind Of) Without Us (For A Little While)

In 2007, journalist Alan Weisman published The World Without Us. It was an international bestseller. The book tries to answer what is ultimately a simple question: What happens to the Earth if human beings disappear? Here's how Weisman puts it in the book: "Say a Homo sapiens-specific virus -- natural or diabolically nano-engineered -- picks us off but leaves everything else intact." Then what?

And over these last few months, we've gotten maybe a fraction of a percentage point there. Temporarily. Maybe not directly because of coronavirus, but indirectly because of our absence and scarceness due to stay-at-home orders and the like. And so... then what?

Well, goats "took over" a town in Wales. Wild boar "invaded" a town near Barcelona. Salamanders "own the road" in Maine. And the air got cleaner and the night sky got clearer.

And so it follows: Now what?

GUESTS:

Beth Gardiner - Author of Choked: Life and Breath in the Age of Air Pollution

- Author of Brandon Keim - A freelance journalist specializing in animals, nature, and science

- A freelance journalist specializing in animals, nature, and science Alan Weisman - The author of six books including The World Without Us

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.