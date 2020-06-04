© 2021 Connecticut Public

The World (Kind Of) Without Us (For A Little While)

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published June 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
In 2007, journalist Alan Weisman published The World Without Us. It was an international bestseller. The book tries to answer what is ultimately a simple question: What happens to the Earth if human beings disappear? Here's how Weisman puts it in the book: "Say a Homo sapiens-specific virus -- natural or diabolically nano-engineered -- picks us off but leaves everything else intact." Then what?

And over these last few months, we've gotten maybe a fraction of a percentage point there. Temporarily. Maybe not directly because of coronavirus, but indirectly because of our absence and scarceness due to stay-at-home orders and the like. And so... then what?

Well, goats "took over" a town in Wales. Wild boar "invaded" a town near Barcelona. Salamanders "own the road" in Maine. And the air got cleaner and the night sky got clearer.

And so it follows: Now what?

GUESTS:

  • Beth Gardiner - Author of Choked: Life and Breath in the Age of Air Pollution
  • Brandon Keim - A freelance journalist specializing in animals, nature, and science
  • Alan Weisman - The author of six books including The World Without Us

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
