Environment
Environment

LISTEN: Pushing For More Climate Action During Pandemic Times

Connecticut Public Radio | By Morgan Springer
Published June 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
33717952636_4ac42d93d7_b.jpg
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public Radio
The nation's first off-shore wind farm off the coast of Block Island, Rhode Island in October 2016.

Since the pandemic hit, carbon emissions have dropped globally. A study in “Nature Climate Change” found a 17 percent decrease in emissions by early April. In New England, data show that air pollution and energy consumption are down.

But most climate scientists agree this decline is temporary without bigger, sustained policy changes at the federal level.

On NEXT, we hear from scientists Rob Klee, lecturer at Yale University’s School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, and Alex Barron, assistant professor of environmental science and policy at Smith College, about how systemic change can happen during a pandemic — and what are the barriers.

Listen to the entire episode of NEXT here.

climate change
Morgan Springer
Morgan Springer is the host/producer for the weekly show NEXT and the New England News Collaborative, a ten-station consortium of public radio newsrooms. She joined WNPR in 2019. Before working at Connecticut Public Radio, Morgan was the news director at Interlochen Public Radio in northern Michigan, where she launched and co-hosted a weekly show Points North.
