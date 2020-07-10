© 2021 Connecticut Public

Environment
Connecticut Bats Continue To Battle White-Nose Syndrome -- And Misplaced Fears

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published July 10, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT
Little brown bat; close-up of nose with fungus, New York, Oct. 2008.
Ryan von Linden
Northern long-eared bat
Dr. Joseph Hoyt
Horseshoe bat (in China)
Dr. Joseph Hoyt

Do you see bats where you live? These flying creatures play important roles in ecosystems around the world, from pest control to pollination.

But bats in Connecticut are in big trouble. This hour: bats in our state have been devastated by White-Nose Syndrome. We learn more about this deadly disease and talk about why we should be concerned that populations in Connecticut have been so hard hit.

Bats in China have made news because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We hear why scientists have looked to these flying creatures to understand the origins of a number of deadly diseases.

And we talk with bat researchers about why--amid fears of a pandemic--bats need our support, not our fear, more than ever.

GUESTS:

  • Jenny Dickson - Director of the Wildlife Division for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
  • Dr. Kate Langwig - Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech; she’s a disease ecologist who studies bat diseases

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
