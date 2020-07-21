Connecticut Towns Bring Back Resident-Only Beach Policies, But Is That Legal?
With the weather getting hotter and many indoor activities limited because of the pandemic, a trip to the water is a great way to cool off.
But not every Connecticut community has a beachfront or river in town, and many wealthy communities with waterfronts have a history of limiting water access to residents only. Some of those restrictions have reappeared this summer in response to COVID-19.
This hour, we talk about the implications of excluding access to our state’s natural waters, especially during a pandemic.
First, have you been hit by quarantine fatigue? Many residents have limited their social interactions for months but that level of isolation can take a toll. We talk with an epidemiologist taking a “harm reduction” approach to social interactions during COVID-19.
Are you wondering how to minimize your risk while trying to see family and friends?
GUESTS:
- Julia Marcus- Epidemiologist and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. She wrote the essay "Quarantine Fatigue Is Real" for The Atlantic
- Andrew Kahrl - Professor of History and African American Studies at University of Virginia, and author of Free the Beaches: The Story of Ned Coll and the Battle for America’s Most Exclusive Shoreline
- Fred Camillo - First Selectman of Greenwich, CT, which has recently returned to making a limited number of daily beach passes available to out-of-town visitors.
- Lindsay Larson - A conservation projects manager at the Housatonic Valley Association
Cat Pastor contributed to this show.