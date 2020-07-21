© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Environment

Connecticut Towns Bring Back Resident-Only Beach Policies, But Is That Legal?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published July 21, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
Milford_Beach.jpg
Fadein
/
Wikimedia Commons

With the weather getting hotter and many indoor activities limited because of the pandemic, a trip to the water is a great way to cool off.

But not every Connecticut community has a beachfront or river in town, and many wealthy communities with waterfronts have a history of limiting water access to residents only.  Some of those restrictions have reappeared this summer in response to COVID-19.

This hour, we talk about the implications of excluding access to our state’s natural waters, especially during a pandemic.

First, have you been hit by quarantine fatigue? Many residents have limited their social interactions for months but that level of isolation can take a toll. We talk with an epidemiologist taking a “harm reduction” approach to social interactions during COVID-19.

Are you wondering how to minimize your risk while trying to see family and friends?

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

Environmentracewaterenvironmenteconomyhealth
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
Related Content