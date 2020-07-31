Scars To Prove It: Living Through Animal Attacks

Today, you’re gonna hear from three people who had close encounters with wild animals - and have the scars to prove it.

You’ll hear how - and if - any of these people felt defined by their experiences, and what sense they’ve made out of their encounters. Plus, you’ll hear from a wildlife expert about what animals you should be careful to keep away from here in New England.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

GUESTS:

Kelci "Saff" Saffery from "Tiger King" was the park manager at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, and he's now living in California. His forearm was amputated after a tiger at the zoo shredded it

from "Tiger King" was the park manager at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, and he's now living in California. His forearm was amputated after a tiger at the zoo shredded it Jane Hefferan is a registered nurse in Nashville, Tennessee, who has been in and out of hospitals since two brown recluse spiders bit her in 2008

is a registered nurse in Nashville, Tennessee, who has been in and out of hospitals since two brown recluse spiders bit her in 2008 Kyle Dickman is a New Mexico resident, and a contributing editor at Outside Magazine. He is the author of “On the Burning Edge: A Fateful Fire and the Men Who Fought It”, and was bitten by a northern Pacific rattlesnake in Yosemite National Park

is a New Mexico resident, and a contributing editor at Outside Magazine. He is the author of “On the Burning Edge: A Fateful Fire and the Men Who Fought It”, and was bitten by a northern Pacific rattlesnake in Yosemite National Park Tracy Rittenhouse is an Associate Professor and Director of Wildlife and Fisheries Conservation Center at the Dept. of Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of Connecticut

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.