Ride into the Danger Zone: Tornado Chasing, Hurricane Hunting, and Smoke Jumping

I’ve had a recurring dream ever since I was a little kid: I’m playing in the front yard of the house I grew up in, and suddenly, the atmosphere around me changes. I feel an ominous breeze on my face. I look up, and barreling down the street, is a tornado headed straight for me. I turn to run… and the dream ends.

I think my compulsion to run away from dangerous weather - in my dreams and in real life - is probably shared by a lot of people. But today? The folks you’re gonna meet go towards the danger to stop it, or to document it so we can understand it better.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

GUESTS:

Chuck Sheley is a retired smoke jumper, and the editor of Smokejumper Magazine, a quarterly publication for members of the National Smokejumper Association. He worked 34 years with the forest service and bureau of land management & firefighting

is a retired smoke jumper, and the editor of Smokejumper Magazine, a quarterly publication for members of the National Smokejumper Association. He worked 34 years with the forest service and bureau of land management & firefighting Juston Drake is a meteorologist who chases tornadoes and other extreme weather

is a meteorologist who chases tornadoes and other extreme weather Dr. Lisa Bucci is a Hurricane Research Scientist - or “Hurricane Hunter” - with NOAA. The research has taken her into the eye of a hurricane 54 times

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.