When you think about a dinosaur what springs to mind? Probably something with giant teeth, but is it grey and scaly like a lizard? What about the sound it makes? Does it have a roar like a supersized lion?

Earlier this month Where We Live producer Carmen Baskauf moderated a virtual event with paleontologist Julia Clarke, a lecture presented by the Yale Peabody Museum.

Clarke studies the evolution of dinosaurs—including birds—and in her research, Clarke takes on questions that seem impossible to answer, like: What color were dinosaurs? And what might a Tyrannosaurus rex sound like?

Clarke looks for clues in our modern living dinosaurs to better understand what their ancient extinct ancestors might have been like, what she calls “the secret lives of dinosaurs.”

GUEST:

Dr. Julia Clarke - John A. Wilson Professor of vertebrate paleontology at the Jackson School of Geosciences at UT Austin and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor.

Catie Talarski contributed to this program.