Environment
Environment

Free As A Caged Bird In A Pandemic

Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Tess Terrible
Published January 22, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST
John Kees
Wikimedia Commons
Great Horned Owls in Nest

During this pandemic, most of the day our eyes are glued to our screens as we continue to work from home. This hour, we challenge you to look outside as we talk about bird watching in our state! 

Sales of bird feeders and bird seed have skyrocketed this year. If you are one of the many people that have picked up birding, look out for cardinals and woodpeckers!

And this year, we have seen an inundation of yard rodents such as squirrels and chipmunks so this is a great time to watch for owls and other birds of prey.  

Are you doing any backyard birding? Tell us what birds you’re seeing!

GUESTS:

  • Ken Elkins - Community Conservation Manager for Audubon Connecticut and Audubon New York
  • Bill Reid - Chief Ranger, The Last Green Valley National Heritage Corridor
  • Mary-Beth Kaeser - Owner, Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation & Education

birds
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
