Free As A Caged Bird In A Pandemic

During this pandemic, most of the day our eyes are glued to our screens as we continue to work from home. This hour, we challenge you to look outside as we talk about bird watching in our state!

Sales of bird feeders and bird seed have skyrocketed this year. If you are one of the many people that have picked up birding, look out for cardinals and woodpeckers!

And this year, we have seen an inundation of yard rodents such as squirrels and chipmunks so this is a great time to watch for owls and other birds of prey.

Are you doing any backyard birding? Tell us what birds you’re seeing!

