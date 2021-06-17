© 2021 Connecticut Public

Environmental Advocates React to Connecticut's Failure To Pass Regional Climate Agreement

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published June 17, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT
Photo of traffic on I-95 Northbound in Stamford, Connecticut
Nutmegger
/
Wikimedia Commons
I-95 Northbound in Stamford, Connecticut

In 2018, Connecticut announced it would be part of an ambitious multi-state program to cut carbon emissions from transportation. In December 2020, Governor Lamont signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and D.C., committing to launch a regional transportation "cap and invest" program.But now, the regional program has suffered a setback: the Connecticut state legislature failed to bring the Transportation and Climate Initiative up for a vote during the 2021 legislative session.
This hour, we get reactions from environmental advocates.

And we check in with Rhode Island to learn more about what this development in Connecticut means for the entire regional climate emissions program.

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

Environmentclimate changetransportationenvironment
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
