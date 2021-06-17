Environmental Advocates React to Connecticut's Failure To Pass Regional Climate Agreement

In 2018, Connecticut announced it would be part of an ambitious multi-state program to cut carbon emissions from transportation. In December 2020, Governor Lamont signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and D.C., committing to launch a regional transportation "cap and invest" program.But now, the regional program has suffered a setback: the Connecticut state legislature failed to bring the Transportation and Climate Initiative up for a vote during the 2021 legislative session.

This hour, we get reactions from environmental advocates.

And we check in with Rhode Island to learn more about what this development in Connecticut means for the entire regional climate emissions program.

GUESTS:

Amy McLean - Connecticut state director and Senior Policy Advocate for Acadia Center

Alex Rodriguez - Climate advocate with Save the Sound

Dave John Cruz-Bustamante - Student at Wilbur Cross high school in New Haven; community organizer with Sunrise New Haven and an Operations Apprentice at the Citywide Youth Coalition

Alex Kuffner - Environment reporter for the Providence Journal

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.