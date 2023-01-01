Transforming Corrections: A Connecticut Public Panel Discussion

The Accountability Project’s March Cutline explores how a group of Connecticut thought leaders and policymakers are trying to transform corrections across the state. CT Public joined the group as they toured prisons in Norway to learn best practices. Walter Smith Randolph, Investigative Editor and Director of the Accountability Project moderates a panel discussion about the documentary and talks to people who were in Norway about what’s working and what’s not working. The panel discussion will be followed by a viewing of the documentary, "Cutline: Transforming Corrections."