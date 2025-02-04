Find CPTV on the Air Near You
TRANSMITTER SERVES
CALL SIGN
CHANNEL
SERVICE
Farmington
WEDH
24.1
CPTV
Farmington
WEDH
24.2
PBS Kids 24/7
Farmington
WEDH
24.3
CPTV Spirit
Shelton
WEDY
65.1
CPTV Spirit
Shelton
WEDY
65.2
PBS Kids 24/7
Shelton
WEDY
65.3
CPTV
Bozrah
WEDN
53-1
CPTV (ATSC3.0)
Bozrah
WEDN
53-2
PBS Kids 24/7 (ATSC3.0)
Bozrah
WEDN
53-3
CPTV Spirit (ATSC3.0)
Shelton (Channel Share Agreement with Weigel Broadcasting Co.)
WEDW-DTS1
49.1
CPTV (Only available service)
New York City – Empire State Building (Channel Share Agreement with Weigel Broadcasting Co.)
WEDW-DTS2
49.1
CPTV (Only available service)
*Note: CPTV over-the-air signal reaches Connecticut and parts of New York.
The map below identifies Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) over-the-air television signal coverage across the state. You can also find your local cable channel number for CPTV, PBS KIDS 24/7, and CPTV Spirit.
*Note that service does not stop at this contour line. In many cases, TV stations can be received at locations well beyond the location of the mapped contour, with interference-free reception becoming less likely at greater distances.