Find CPTV on the Air Near You

The map below identifies Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) over-the-air television signal coverage across the state. You can also find your local cable channel number for CPTV, PBS KIDS 24/7, and CPTV Spirit.

*Note that service does not stop at this contour line. In many cases, TV stations can be received at locations well beyond the location of the mapped contour, with interference-free reception becoming less likely at greater distances.