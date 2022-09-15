Food Glorious Food
Seasoned is a monthly podcast from Connecticut Public that explores our state’s seasonal ingredients and the passionate people who grow and cook our food.
Restaurant Road Trip is a series that showcases the fantastic restaurants around Connecticut, a small state that has tons of food history and tons of amazing restaurants.
The Splendid Table has always connected people through the common language of food and eating.
Connecticut Garden Journal is a weekly program hosted by horticulturalist Charlie Nardozzi.
Seasoned Recipes
Classic Turkey in Pieces
The turkey is broken into its primal cuts, which allows the meat to cook more evenly—in half the time! The meat turns out perfectly cooked, classically flavored, golden brown, and delicious every time—with far less babysitting than a whole turkey. This method frees up the oven sooner, plus the carcass can be simmering into stock for the gravy ahead of time.
Chef Plum’s Election 2022 Cocktail: Apple Ginger Snap
Voting (and hosting a watch party as the returns come in) is as American as apple pie! To celebrate the 2022 Election Season, Chef Plum shares a favorite cocktail that evokes apple pie. Cinnamon-sugar pie crust cookies would make a great nibble to go along with the drinks.
Rhode Island–Style Fried Calamari
I have lived in or around Providence, Rhode Island, my whole life, surrounded by its fresh seafood. Battered squid tossed with hot cherry peppers is a great representation of where I live and of my Italian roots. My family loves this recipe and has been making it for many generations.
Mofongo con Camarones
Mofongo is a Puerto Rican dish, with Angolan roots. And, as Irma says, like any true Dominican, she can never get enough plantains, plus she loves shrimp. According to Irma, this dish represents her like no other.