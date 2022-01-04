Lidia's Kitchen: Spaghetti and Meatballs Recipe

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti con Polpette di Carne

Serves 6

For the sauce

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

Two 35-ounce cans Italian plum tomatoes, preferably San Marzano, crushed by hand 1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 fresh bay leaves

Kosher salt

For the Meatballs

8 ounces ground pork

8 ounces ground beef

1 cup fine dried bread crumbs

1 cup freshly grated Grana Padano

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 large egg

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

All-purpose flour, for dredging

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄4 cup vegetable oil

1 pound spaghetti

For the sauce: Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion, and cook, stirring, until it is wilted, about 4 minutes. Pour in the tomatoes, add the crushed red pepper and bay leaves, and season lightly with salt. Slosh out each tomato can with 1 cup water, and add that as well. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat so the sauce is at a lively simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes.

For the meatballs: Crumble the pork and beef into a mixing bowl. Sprinkle the bread crumbs, 1⁄3 cup grated cheese, the parsley, and garlic over the meat. Beat the egg with the salt and pepper in a small bowl until blended, then pour over the meat mixture. Mix the ingredients with clean hands just until evenly blended, and shape the meat mixture into 11⁄2-inch balls. Dredge the meatballs in the flour until lightly but evenly coated. Heat the olive oil and vegetable oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Slip as many meatballs into the skillet as will fit without crowding. Fry, turning as necessary, until they are golden brown on all sides, about 6 minutes. Adjust the heat as the meatballs cook to prevent them from overbrowning. Remove the meatballs, and repeat with the remaining meat- balls. Add the browned meatballs to the tomato sauce, and cook, stirring gently with a wooden spoon, until no trace of pink remains at the center of the meatballs, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta. Ladle 2 cups of the tomato sauce (but no meatballs) into a large skillet, and get it simmering. Add pasta to the boiling water. When the pasta is al dente, remove with tongs and transfer directly to the skillet with the sauce. Toss to coat the pasta with the sauce. Remove from the heat, and toss in the remaining 2⁄3 cup grated cheese. Check the seasoning, and add salt and pepper if necessary.

Serve the pasta in warm bowls, or piled high on a large, warm platter. Spoon a little more of the sauce over the pasta, and pass the remaining sauce separately. Pass the meatballs family-style in a bowl, or top the bowls or platter of spaghetti with them.

LIDIA’S MASTERING THE ART OF ITALIAN CUISINE