The week in CT news: Hurricane Fiona, Alex Jones testifies, Aaron Judge chases 61
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.
This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico. The storm prompted a response from many officials in Connecticut, which has one of the largest concentrations of Puerto Ricans in the mainland U.S.
- Week two of a defamation against Infowars host Alex Jones. Jones took the stand this week to try to limit monetary damages for his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting.
- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is just one home run shy of the all-time American League record of 61 set in 1961 by Roger Maris.
