Frankie & Johnny

The week in CT news: Hurricane Fiona, Alex Jones testifies, Aaron Judge chases 61

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
John Henry Smith
Published September 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
Hurricane Fiona Hits Puerto Rico, Knocking Out Power Across The Island
Jose Jimenez / Getty Images
/
Getty Images South America
Residents take refuge at the Carlos Colón Burgos Public High School after Hurricane Fiona hit the island on September 19, 2022 in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona struck this Caribbean nation causing extensive damages including widespread power outages after many towns in the mountainous and southern region received over twenty inches of rain.

Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.

This week Frankie & Johnny explain:

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

Tags
Frankie & Johnny Connecticut2WayweatherThe Island Next DoorPuerto RicoSandy HookWaterburyAlex Jonesgunscriminal justicelawathletesbaseballNew YorkNewtownbasketball
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith
