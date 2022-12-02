The week in CT news: Family of Randy Cox reacts to charges, Black vet lawsuit, energy rate relief
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut.
Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes.
This week, Frankie & Johnny explain:
- People close to Randy Cox calling charges against New Haven police officers a “slap in the face.”
- A lawsuit filed in federal court by a Black Vietnam military veteran alleging racism in the federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
- Attempts to support Connecticut residents facing rising energy costs.
Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.