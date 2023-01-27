The week in CT news: As gun violence rocks California, Connecticut leaders respond
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
- New Haven's mayor says this weekend's Yale-China Lunarfest will have enhanced security due to gun violence in California.
- Demoratic Governor Ned Lamont will test the will of state lawmakers to enhance Connecticut's already strict gun control laws with a new set of legilsative proposals.
- More Connecticut residents could go to college for free under a plan proposed by the president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.
