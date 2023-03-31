The week in CT news: UConn men in the Final Four, lawmakers advance gun reform

UConn men advance to final four The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team has been dominant thus far this NCAA tournament, winning by an average of 22.3 points per game. On Saturday, they'll face Miami in the Final Four in Houston.

On campus in Storrs, students are invited to watch video of the game in Gampel Pavilion.

The school said Friday afternoon that tickets for the general public are already taken, but student tickets were still available. Gov. Ned Lamont's office said Friday that he would be attending the game in Houston on Saturday.

Lamont reacts to gun violence

Connecticut lawmakers reacted to a school shooting in Nashville on Monday that killed six people, including three children.

“What the heck is going on?” Lamont said on Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live on Tuesday. “I don’t remember this growing up — these types of shootings, in schools, targeting the most vulnerable.”

State lawmakers on Tuesday voted to advance a gun control proposal from Lamont to limit the sale and possession of certain types of guns. CT politicians react to Trump indictment

On Thursday evening, Connecticut politicians found themselves reacting to more national news: a criminal indictment by a federal grand jury against former President Donald Trump.

Two Democratic U.S. Senators from Connecticut, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, are asking Americans to let the legal process play out, while some state Republican leaders are accusing Democrats of targeting the former president.

"We haven't even seen the charges yet," Murphy said Friday. "So I think it's pretty incredible that some of my colleagues believe they're clairvoyant and they can judge the president's innocence before they've even seen what the charges are."

Connecticut Public Radio's Matt Dwyer contributed to this report.