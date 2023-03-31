© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Frankie & Johnny

The week in CT news: UConn men in the Final Four, lawmakers advance gun reform

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
John Henry Smith
Published March 31, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
Connecticut v Gonzaga
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Jordan Hawkins of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with teammates and the trophy after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-54 in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UConn men advance to final four

The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team has been dominant thus far this NCAA tournament, winning by an average of 22.3 points per game. On Saturday, they'll face Miami in the Final Four in Houston.

On campus in Storrs, students are invited to watch video of the game in Gampel Pavilion.

The school said Friday afternoon that tickets for the general public are already taken, but student tickets were still available. Gov. Ned Lamont's office said Friday that he would be attending the game in Houston on Saturday.

Lamont reacts to gun violence


Connecticut lawmakers reacted to a school shooting in Nashville on Monday that killed six people, including three children.

“What the heck is going on?” Lamont said on Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live on Tuesday. “I don’t remember this growing up — these types of shootings, in schools, targeting the most vulnerable.”

State lawmakers on Tuesday voted to advance a gun control proposal from Lamont to limit the sale and possession of certain types of guns.

CT politicians react to Trump indictment


On Thursday evening, Connecticut politicians found themselves reacting to more national news: a criminal indictment by a federal grand jury against former President Donald Trump.

Two Democratic U.S. Senators from Connecticut, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, are asking Americans to let the legal process play out, while some state Republican leaders are accusing Democrats of targeting the former president.

"We haven't even seen the charges yet," Murphy said Friday. "So I think it's pretty incredible that some of my colleagues believe they're clairvoyant and they can judge the president's innocence before they've even seen what the charges are."

Frankie & Johnny premieres Fridays at 4:44 p.m. during All Things Considered on Connecticut Public Radio.

Connecticut Public Radio's Matt Dwyer contributed to this report.

Frankie & Johnny
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate